Russia-Ukraine Crisis | India braves Western pressure, abstains from UNGA vote

(Image: Shutterstock)

The 193-member UN General Assembly at its emergency special session on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on April 7 voted to suspend Russia from the 47-member UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over alleged atrocities by its troops while retreating from the Kyiv area.

The US-led resolution, sponsored by more than 50 states was supported by 93 countries, opposed by 24 countries, with 58 abstentions and 19 countries failing to turn up to vote. This is the first time that a permanent member of the UNSC has been ousted from a UNHRC.

Libya is the only other country to have been suspended from UNHRC in 2011. Russia’s suspension was based on a 2006 resolution which allows suspension of membership rights of a country which commits “gross and systematic violations of human rights”.

Suspension from the UNHRC might not make much of a difference to Russia as unlike the UNSC resolutions which are legally binding, the UNGA resolutions are not. But it reflects global opinion. However, Russia might draw some comfort in the significant number of abstentions. Interestingly, all of South Asia abstained, while West Asia either abstained or voted against the resolution.

There were no surprises in India’s vote; India abstained as it has already done nine times on the issue of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In its explanation of the vote, India said its abstention was for “reasons of substance and process”, and claimed that it chose the “side of peace”. It expressed concern about the situation, and condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha while reiterating its call for an independent investigation into the killings.

India had the same strategic imperative, as in other resolutions it has abstained on, of preserving its ties to Russia in deciding how to vote. In fact, abstention was the only choice for India.

Had India voted against the resolution, India could have called out the West’s selective approach to human rights violations and politicisation of human rights. But that would have been against India’s support for human rights since the drafting of the UNDHR, and would also have meant breaking with the West completely.

Voting for the resolution would have affected ties with Russia. The US State Department’s country report on human rights in India which was critical of human rights abuses in India as well as the criticism of India by US Office of International Religious Freedom’s (IRF) might also have played a role in India deciding which way to vote as history shows that the US has often used human rights as a stick to punish countries it is unfriendly to.

It was certainly courageous of India to stick to its stand though it made no difference to the result of the vote as such resolutions need two-third majority of only countries ‘present and voting’ to be adopted. However, it did take the calculated risk of displeasing both the West and Russia, though Russia might appreciate the tremendous pressure on India and be content that India did not vote in favour of the resolution.

Though India’s stance would not surprise none, anyone who has been watching Indian foreign policy would understand the immense pressure from the West over its ties with Russia. In the last couple of weeks, New Delhi has been the most popular destination for foreign diplomats and ministers, including those from Russia and China. The pressure on India from the West has revolved around appealing to India’s credentials as a democracy which upholds human rights as well as by threatening it, sometimes subtly and sometimes openly.

But it seems New Delhi was not swayed by either this appeal to its finer sentiments or by threats made against it. Neither did India give in to the threat by Russia that even abstention on this resolution would be seen as being as an ‘unfriendly’ act which would have consequences for bilateral relations.

India’s abstention comes in the wake of India offering to contribute to peace talks between Ukraine and Russia. India’s abstention should make India a more acceptable, objective, neutral player to both Russia and the West if it decides to mediate. Hopefully, Russia’s expulsion from the UNHRC will not derail attempts at a diplomatic resolution to the crisis brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes