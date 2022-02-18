English
    Russia risking European peace with 'Cold War demands': German FM Annalena Baerbock

    "With an unprecedented deployment of troops on the border with Ukraine and Cold War demands, Russia is challenging fundamental principles of the European peace order," Baerbock said in a statement, urging Moscow to show "serious steps towards de-escalation".

    AFP
    February 18, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
    A Russian army service member carries a howitzer shell during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26. (Image: Reuters)

    Russia is putting Europe's security at risk with demands that hark back to the Cold War, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday, ahead of the annual Munich Security Conference set to be dominated by the Ukraine crisis.

    AFP
    Tags: #Germany #Russia #Ukraine #US #World News
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 09:53 am

