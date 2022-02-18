Russia risking European peace with 'Cold War demands': German FM Annalena Baerbock

A Russian army service member carries a howitzer shell during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26. (Image: Reuters)

Russia is putting Europe's security at risk with demands that hark back to the Cold War, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Friday, ahead of the annual Munich Security Conference set to be dominated by the Ukraine crisis.

"With an unprecedented deployment of troops on the border with Ukraine and Cold War demands, Russia is challenging fundamental principles of the European peace order," Baerbock said in a statement, urging Moscow to show "serious steps towards de-escalation".