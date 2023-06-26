English
    Russia: A banana republic with nukes

    What does the farcical Wagner rebellion say about the capabilities of the Russian state and of its army and about the way the country is governed? 

    Manas Chakravarty
    June 26, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST
    Russia: A banana republic with nukes

    Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File images)

    The short-lived mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of Russia’s Wagner militia, has exposed the rot in the Russian state. Instead of punishing the plotters, as he threatened in a speech to the Russian people, Putin backed down and made a deal with Prigozhin, offering him and the mutineers amnesty and a safe haven in Belarus. What does the whole farcicial episode say about the capabilities of the Russian state and of its army and about the way the country...

