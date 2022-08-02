Rural jobs are coming back 

The leg of the K-shaped recovery is getting shorter. Demand for work under the rural employment guarantee programme (MGNREGA) fell dramatically last month. July is the month when sowing for the kharif season starts and farm workers are much in demand. The demand for work under the rural employment guarantee scheme therefore drops off sharply every year in July. Nevertheless, as the accompanying chart shows, the fall in demand for MGNREGA work has been particularly steep this year. (image) The numbers...