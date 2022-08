Stephen Bush The history of The Lord of the Rings isn’t one of dwarves, orcs, elves, balrogs, wizards or hobbits. It’s one of legal disputes, troubled adaptations and multimillion-dollar acquisitions. Its leading players are lawyers, vociferous fans, video-game designers, novelists, tabletop role players and film producers. Since the publication of The Return of the King — the final volume in the trilogy — in 1955, the series has, in one form or another, been at various stages of development for radio,...