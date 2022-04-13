HomeNewsOpinion

Ruchi Soya acquiring Patanjali’s food business is investor-friendly, but how will it fund the buy?

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Patanjali intends to transfer its foods business to Ruchi Soya, eliminating any potential conflict of interest. How the business is valued and the transaction is structured are critical to how beneficial it could be for investors

Ruchi Soya products (Ruchi Soya Industries)
Ruchi Soya is to be renamed as Patanjali Foods and the entire foods portfolio under Patanjali Ayurved is to be transferred to it. A year ago we had written about the growing links between the foods business of both companies and that merging both made sense, eliminating inter-company transactions. While this is being contemplated for the foods business, with others such as personal care and home care remaining with Patanjali, the structure of the transaction is crucial to see how...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers