Roger Federer | We will miss tennis’ on-court Buddha

Sports is all about timing, and extraordinary practitioners have a way about it. Having defined, and redefined a sport again and again in the 21st century, that’s why they achieve legendary status, and remain embedded in our minds forever.

Two of the greatest athletes of all times have retired within a span of three weeks. While supermom Serena Williams faced a bittersweet exit in the third round of the US Open on September 2 — her earliest defeat in a major since she was 16-years-old in 1998, Roger Federer will not get a Grand Slam send-off.

Although this is an emotional, and unprecedented time for tennis, Serena Williams and Roger Federer’s retirements were not unexpected. It was a question of ‘when’?

It’s human nature to worship ‘idols’. All-time global icons such as Muhammad Ali, Don Bradman, Michael Schumacher, Bjorn Borg, Tiger Woods, Pele, Dhyan Chand, Steffi Graf, Billie Jean King, et al will live in our minds forever. They achieved superstardom not just because of their sporting achievements, but for transmitting a dazzling persona that won them millions of global fans. Federer’s retirement, thus, leaves a massive void in not just tennis, but sport in general.

Nothing but sport teaches the limitations of life. While the demi-god status lives on forever, sport is for the young, and aspirational. Both Federer and Williams decimated opposition when they arrived on the international circuit.

Federer’s prodigious talent was never in doubt ever since the little ball-boy in Basel picked up a tennis racquet and won the junior Wimbledon title in 1998. Three years later, he stunned US great Pete Sampras at the All-England Club to announce his arrival on the big stage, and inexorably roll on clinching 20 Grand Slams, including eight Wimbledon titles. His poise, grace, humility, and the famous rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic won him a legion of die-hard fans.

But time does not wait for anyone. It did not wait for either Williams or Federer. At Flushing Meadows, 40-year-old Williams, a record 23 majors wise, was beaten by a player 12 years her junior. Federer has been troubled by injuries in recent years. He did not play a match since losing at last year’s Wimbledon against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, 15 years his junior, in the quarterfinals. It was the first straight-sets defeat Federer had tasted since a rare Round One exit against Mario Ancic in 2002.

Federer’s fans hoped for one last golden fling at a Grand Slam, and see that signature one-handed backhand, but the 41-year-old Swiss, trying to recover from a third knee surgery in 18 months, bowled to the inevitable truth called ‘time’.

Federer was certainly not that strong and robust like Nadal. The record 22 Grand Slam-winning Spaniard’s career has been cursed by injuries. At the recent US Open, Nadal suffered a freak injury with his own racquet but recovered quickly to win his third-round match against Italy’s Fabio Fognini.

Nadal, Federer’s bosom friend on the tennis circuit, has missed no less than 11 Grand Slams due to injuries. Federer was relatively free from injuries. His support staff knew every muscle in his not-so-muscular body.

Federer derived all his power from a perfect balance of mind and body. His trademark backhand and forehand strokes, laced with dollops of wicked topspin, were derivatives of hours and hours of practice that saw the feet, hip, wrist, shoulder, and head in perfect alignment and co-ordination. These were the ultimate definition of kinaesthetic virtuosity.

What made Federer connect better with fans was perhaps his Zen-like mannerisms. Interestingly, as a youngster, Federer was ill-tempered and known for his racquet-smashing habit. But the accidental death of his beloved junior coach in 2002, brought about a complete change in Federer’s approach to life. Federer displayed his emotions openly on court, and fans smiled and cried with the champion. Composure became his middle name.

Not the chest-thumping, face-painting type, Federer’s unruffled Buddha-like demeanour, on and off the court, even inspired an article headlined, ‘Roger Federer As Religious Experience’. Federer was a special ‘beauty’. His machismo lay in his good sportsmanship, decency, old-school stoicism, and mental toughness. Federer’s love and commitment to his once tennis-playing girlfriend Mirka, whom he met at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, and the couple’s two sets of twins, makes him the quintessential family man.

Behind all this, lay a shrewd businessman. The ‘RF’ embossed hats are now a must-have for Federer fans. He wore the Rolex elegantly on his wrist, and to demonstrate his super confidence, once walked onto the Wimbledon Centre Court sporting a cream blazer with an embroidered crest!

Federer leaves the sport with more than $130 million in prize money, all driven by grace, and impeccable manners. Federer could have ended with more if he was not born in the same era as Nadal and Djokovic. But he had an on-court life of good fortune, plentiful with charm, and talent!

Soumitra Bose is a senior sports journalist, and a research scholar. Twitter: @Soumitra65. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.