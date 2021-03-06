Rock N’ Roll | 2020 was when the old boys kept rocking

The year 2020 — what a year it was! Now that's been said too often that it sounds cliché.

But in reality, as the now retired REM sang, we came quite close to “It's the end of the world as we know it.” Came close, but didn't quite get there. A majority of industries hit rock bottom while a few thrived on the pandemic. In the end, the ones who survived were the ones who adapted and were innovative.

Changing Tunes

The music industry itself being quite vast, did have its fair share of ups and downs. This is one industry that has changed massively in the last decade.

Physical copies of CDs don't fly off the shelves anymore, and none of us have the time to sit down and listen to an album with 10+ songs. Slowly singles, or 3-4 track EP's are replacing albums. Honestly, when was the last time you sat down and heard a whole album, top to bottom?

Rock veterans Deep Purple, before they released their 21st album Whoosh! had commented that no one makes money from records anymore and they continued to do so because that's what they do best. With age, touring frequently becomes harder, unless of course you are the Rolling Stones, in which case age or health can never be a barrier.

Veterans, They’re Back

Speaking of veterans, or some of your classic 80s bands, when touring — which was the major income source — was halted due to COVID-19, decided the best way to kill time is to get back into the studio and make an album. Now that’s a bonus for the average fan like me.

Shock rocker Alice Cooper made his 26th album (Detroit Stories) over the last year and was released last month. The album was a tribute the raw rock and roll sounds and that’s exactly what the album sounds like: unprocessed and raw.

Aussie icons AC/DC, who we all thought were seriously finished, when singer Brian Johnson suffered permanent ear damage and quit, forcing the band to seek help from Axl Rose to complete their last tour, surprised us with theirs latest offering, Power Up, which is still the typical hard hitting 4/4 signature sound. Unless you are a die-hard AC/DC fan, you could be forgiven if you didn't know if theirs songs were new or old. That's how consistent their sound and feel has been. Not always a good thing, but depends who you ask.

The Good ol’ 80s

Ozzy Osbourne surprised us with Ordinary Man over the pandemic, the highlight of which was a duet with Elton John. Overall, the production felt rushed, with amateur guitar playing. That’s a huge step down if you know the big names that have wielded the axe for the Ozzman.

Meanwhile, Whitesnake, whose favourite past time seems to be re-mastering songs, gave us not one, not two, but a trilogy of re-mastered songs. They are awesome by the way.

On the grunge side of things, Pearl Jam killed it with Gigaton, after a gap of seven years and proves they will be around for another two decades easily. Foo Fighters, meanwhile, gave us their tenth smashing album, keeping us in the 90s and in the act, earning themselves a nomination into the rock n' roll Hall of Fame.

If anything, 2020 has given the established acts a new surge of creativity, allowing them to defy age and health barriers, and create magic, like it was the good ol’ 80s, or 90s.

The Indie Ways

On the downside, the biggest loss was for indie artists, who relied on small-time gigs to make ends meet. We have heard stories of artist turning to other jobs in order to make ends meet. Most don't have original music to promote and hence relied on covers. Few among them adapted and evolved and started creating original music.

Chennai-based Rusty Moe who have been doing covers for over 15 years and a band in which I am the drummer, reconvened remotely — yes, maintaining social distancing from three different continents — and put together our first 4 track EP Mrs Dickinson.

More indie bands have started to adapt, with a lot of help from promoters such as Score magazine and The Rolling Stones India. Those who have grabbed the opportunity and made the best of it, will rock.

The winner, in all of this, is definitely the music; for it continues to stand the test of time, and has evolved as it should. For those of us musicians, and listeners, we will never feel left behind for there always will be something for all of us, irrespective of the changes around us.