Road to 2024: Can these five focus areas delineated by PM Modi take BJP to victory?

PM Modi's new five-pillar strategy for BJP heading into 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (File image)

With ten months to go for general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has blown the poll bugle. What was touted as the launch of the Madhya Pradesh assembly election campaign, with the Prime Minister in Bhopal to flag off five Vande Bharat trains, saw Modi unfurl a five-pillar strategy for Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024.

The focus of BJP is going to be on:

* Gaon (rural areas)

* Kisan (farmer)

* Bhrashtachar (corruption)

* Pasmanda (weaker Muslims)

* Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Addressing party workers, PM Modi took multiple jibes at the Opposition and said that the BJP had decided it won’t adopt the path of appeasement and votebank politics in the run-up to the polls.

The Rural And Farm Vote

With a significant section of the population still rural, Modi highlighted how India can’t progress without adequate development of villages. Electorally, no party can win elections without winning the trust of the rural voters. Out of 190 purely rural seats, BJP won 115 in 2019.

As the maximum chunk of labharthis reside in villages, Modi exhorted party workers to ensure maximum enrolment of voters in villages in eligible schemes so that the benefits percolate to the lowest level. NDA got 27.5 crore votes in 2019 and the beneficiaries of various schemes were more than 22 crore in five years. The BJP government has launched a series of initiatives like opening bank accounts, building toilets in villages, supplying LPG cylinders to poor women and constructing houses.

The PM highlighted various schemes launched for the farmers in his tenure including PM Kisan Nidhi and Crop Insurance Scheme. He accused the Congress of pushing farmers into a debt trap and then announcing farm loan waivers in states which it never fulfils whereas the BJP government has focussed on raising incomes by increasing MSP from time to time.

Farmers account for the biggest voting bloc. It is said that the mood of the farmers decides the elections in India. The annual monsoon rainfall, which is spread between June, July, August and September, has started off with a deficit in 2023. Modi knows that the farmer needs to be kept in good humour. Farm union protests brought the government to its knees on the agri reform laws.

Anti-Corruption Has Traction

Taking a leaf out of the 2014 campaign and the fact that corruption remains a Top-5 issue in most surveys, Modi accused the Opposition of being self-serving, wanting to do good only to their party for a share of the proceeds from corruption, commission, and cut money. Taking a dig at the Opposition's recent attempts to unite, PM Modi termed it as helplessness.

Modi wants to drive home the narrative that all the leaders of opposition who are embroiled in one or the other corruption scandal have joined hands to oust him. He is also helped by the fact that there have been no big scams in his tenure, something the middle class would also have noticed.

But the BJP will worry that it lost its state government in Karnataka, primarily due to 40 percent commission allegations. The party has prided itself on the argument that corruption has significantly come down in the last 9 years, but how this rhetoric would impact voters remains to be seen.

Muslims: A Twin-Track Approach

In order to make a dent in the Muslim vote, the PM highlighted that Pasmanda Muslims have been facing widespread discrimination in the name of votebank politics. The party has made elaborate plans to woo the community in order to split the minority vote just like the Hindu vote on the basis of caste.

Minority voters have been consolidating against the BJP in favour of opposition parties, recent examples being Karnataka 2023 and Uttar Pradesh 2022. UP, Bengal and Bihar accounting for 162 seats have higher percentage of Muslim population than the national average, with many seats where they could influence the outcome. This would explain why the BJP's Minority Morcha has been holding events to connect with “Pasmandas”, who are pegged at over 80 percent of the country's Muslim population.

In his speech, PM Modi also batted for a Uniform Civil Code: "Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country be run on two laws? The Constitution also talks of equal rights. The Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC."

He further accused the Opposition of opposing the UCC for "votebank politics" and hurting interests of Muslim women. Clearly this could be one of the main election planks of BJP in 2024 – “One Nation, One Law”. However, it remains to be seen whether UCC can have similar fervour as nationalism and if it can swing the ideologically neutral voters. Elections are not won by hardcore supporters. But UCC enactment may fire up right-wing voters by fulfilling one more of BJP’s long cherished promises.

Modi has set the tone for BJP's campaign in 2024. Now it remains to be seen how the opposition counters this strategy.

Amitabh Tiwari is a former corporate and investment banker-turned political strategist and commentator. Twitter: @politicalbaaba. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.