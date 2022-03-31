Rising India focus by drug firms will benefit consumers

Pharmacy medicine capsule in production line

Pharmaceutical companies are stepping up their focus on the Indian market, marking a subtle shift in their US centric strategy. Aurobindo Pharma, which derives about 90 percent of its revenue from overseas, is aiming to build Rs 1,000 crore domestic business in three years. As part of the plan the company has announced acquisition of domestic formulations business of Veritaz. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ strategic focus on India has led to the acquisition of select divisions of Wockhardt’s branded generics business in India. A...