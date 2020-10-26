RIL initiative proof that economy is on road to recovery

Reliance Industries Limited’s announcement to restore salaries across the oil-to-retail business to previous levels, as well as returning the difference as arrears is a stimulus package to revive the economy.

The decision has multiple positives for the economy, apart from making those eat their words about promoters of big industries cornering profits during COVID-19. First, it is clear that the Indian industry is on the path to recovery following the outbreak of pandemic and the lockdown that it necessitated.

Second, it helps the government's efforts to put more disposable income in the hands of the public. More than 350,000 employees will get salaries and perks retrospectively from April 1, which will increase their purchasing power. Also, it is expected to boost the economy at the primary level with approximately another 200,000 indirect employees reenergised, who could also benefit from the decision.

Third, it creates a positive sentiment, a prelude to real growth results. The decision by RIL is expected to have a domino effect in the industry and thus providing the direct impetus to economic growth.

Before this announcement, the industry was, using a 'Band-Aid' approach — which was aimed at short-term relief like as maintaining employment for citizens, easing necessary expenses, and providing businesses with liquidity support to prevent them from closing or filing for bankruptcy.

Money in the hands of the working population that has strived more than the usual due to pandemic, especially during the festive season, is bound to increase spending. It is the theory of economists, especially those critical of the government, including opposition and idea of policymakers.

The government has undertaken a commendable effort with an overall Rs 20 lakh-crore package. Steps such as RIL's will certainly help bridge the gap that could have cropped up between manufacturing and buying. More such efforts from the other industrial houses and businesses will certainly help.

The benefits of disposable income among the middle and lower-middle-class will percolate down to the unorganised sector. Till now, spending was restricted due to doubts about the time for economic revival, and was more dependent on the government to dole out stimulus packages.

RIL’s initiative is also an indication that stimulus packages and benefits extended to the industry, by the government during the last few months have not gone waste. The economy can certainly kick start, much faster than other countries, if all the industries reciprocate the support extended by the government.

No, it is not just the reciprocity, but it is also a sound business model. Several business houses in India have operations in different industries. The growing inventory is terrible news for any sector. Unfortunately, most of the sectors, including Reliance Group of Industries, are currently facing this predicament. However, the move to roll back salary cuts for the employees with retrospective effect and also to provide the performance bonus that was deferred will help reduce that inventory and support the financial recovery of the companies.

This is an expectation, not a conclusion. As Noble Laureate Abhijit V Banerjee and Esther Duflo explain in their book Poor Economics, "...we are largely incapable of predicting where growth will happen, and we don't understand very well why things suddenly fire up."

We live in an atmosphere that seems to show less trust in the decisions. Perhaps the pandemic has created such a panic that seems to have an overarching effect on the rationale to reason out even the most sincere choices offered. RIL has tried to break that and give a reason for its employees to believe that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel.

The government and industry have taken corrective measures. Trust and the belief that the human spirit has the resilience to overcome the worst challenges, has been reiterated.

Hopefully, the next step is to ensure that the industry does not squander a good start. Every industry that believes in long term growth should pitch in with similar initiatives.

A combination of more disposable and spending will result in more demand. If that happens, don't be surprised if the employment crisis gets into a recovery mode.

M Rajendran is a senior business journalist. Views are personal.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.