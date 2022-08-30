RIL AGM | Reliance is the quintessential practitioner of aatmanirbharta

Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, has been the polestar for Reliance Industries which it has been practicing right from its inception in 1973. Backward integration was the solid foundation on which it built its edifice for which it has won plaudits. It was an exercise in growth through self-reliance.

From textiles to polyester to petroleum products to refineries, culminating in oil exploration and extraction is a saga of relentless pursuit of self-reliance for raw materials. Indeed, Reliance pursued the conglomerate path only after digging in firmly as a fully-integrated manufacturer. It took wings in different directions only after consolidating its petroleum business.

Its Annual General Meetings (AGMs) have thus been the most-keenly looked forward to events in the business calendar of the nation. Market watchers as well as small investors, who have been amply rewarded for their steadfast belief in the Reliance story, would make a beeline to its AGMs often held in massive stadiums to accommodate the enthusiastic throng, out not so much to participate in the compliance of company law formalities like approval of annual accounts etc. but to learn first-hand what was in store for them in the years to come.

In fact, old-timers look back wistfully to the salad years of Reliance when its founder Dhirubhai Ambani chose Brabourne Stadium as the venue for the annual jamboree. Reliance AGMs then used to be reunions for the family of shareholders. The COVID-19 pandemic has called a halt to the annual festivities in brick-and-mortar premises but that has not dampened their interest in its AGMs held through video-conferencing. If anything, it has caught the imagination and attention of more and more people.

Its 45th AGM, held on August 29, was beamed across by several television channels in the manner of live telecast of cricket matches. It is a reflection of how looked-forward-to, and important the RIL AGMs have become over the years. After all, each one of them has witnessed a slew of big bang announcements.

Dhirubhai Ambani is hailed as the one who brought about the equity cult. This was in a way the extension of aatmanirbharta on the financing front. He was averse to institutional financing presumably for the reasons that they come with strings — conversion clause and nosy nominee directors’ intrusive presence at the board meetings.

He had immense faith in the market. So much so, in the 1970s and ’80s, Reliance AGMs were marked by announcement of issuance of convertible debentures (CD). The CDs are an excellent starting point for the risk-averse as it gives the investor the option to convert what is essentially a debt instrument into equity on attractive terms, either fully or partially. That the conversion was practically a default option speaks volumes of the rapport Dhirubhai Ambani could build with the investors. At the end of the day, it enabled Reliance to build its fortunes on the back of equity. Today, strangely CDs are almost extinct.

Under current Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Reliance’s forays into other areas of business have been carefully thought out, with Jio standing out. That Jio boasts of the crème de la crème of the world of digital technology, from Google to Facebook to Qualcomm as its shareholders, shows how deftly and thoughtfully its affairs have been steered by Mukesh Ambani. The desire to give the best technology and user experience to its investors and customers is evident from the choice of these partners.

Reliance Retail too with its conspicuous presence across India gives the nation the taste of things to come — aatmanirbharta on the shopping front too. That it is taking on the likes of Amazon is a telling commentary on the nation coming of age, and not be cowed down by the deep-pocketed foreign players. Both Jio and Reliance Retail are RIL subsidiaries and are slated to make their IPOs in the future, as announced at the AGM.

The Reliance saga will remain incomplete if its Jamnagar refineries (launch of which was announced at an AGM decades ago before a starry-eyed audience) are not mentioned. They are the largest foreign exchange earners for the nation. That a private sector company would set up the largest refinery in the world in a country which is not a major crude oil producer once again shows the courage and depth of thinking by its promoters — import to export. Japan, woefully lacking in natural resources, chartered the same path on a larger front — import to prosper via exports. The refineries at Jamnagar are monuments to Reliance’s indefatigable zeal in aatmanirbharta.

For a person who started his career as a petrol bunk attendant in Yemen, Dhirubhai Ambani’s vision and entrepreneurial zeal has indeed done India proud, and by Reliance growing it has contributed to the growth and prosperity of the nation. Today, if RIL AGMs are the most-keenly awaited annual business event, it is a commentary on how Reliance puts the interests of its shareholders and the growth of India at a high pedestal. It also helps that Reliance reads the tea leaves with remarkable foresight.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.