Revival Package | BSNL needs the smarts, not just capital, to stay in the race

There is no gainsaying the fact that telecommunications and the Internet is, by far, the most defining innovations of the modern era. There cannot be a better example than that of the Internet to illustrate Joseph Schumpeter’s process of “creative destruction” where relentless improvements result in new products and technologies rapidly replacing outdated ones. Schumpeter considered such “destructive” obsolescence an “essential fact about capitalism”.

In several ways, the Internet has democratised the world. This has been aided greatly by the telecommunication revolution, and the ever-declining mobile handset acquisition costs. There cannot be a better illustration of this phenomenon than India itself. Two-decades ago when the first services launched, a mobile phone was a luxury.

Today your milkman or the kabadiwala (the guy who carries junk from your home with a benign smile every day) or even the guy who helps you commute in crowded city streets by pulling a cycle rickshaw carries one. In 1995, a basic voice-only mobile cost upwards of Rs 25,000. Today, a smart-phone comes for less than Rs 5,000 making palmtop Internet browsing as simple as brushing your teeth, or tying your shoelaces.

There are more than a billion mobile phone subscribers in India. The number of smart-phone users is fast closing in on 700 million in the next five years. Already about 95 percent of the Internet traffic in India at present comes through mobile devices.

The Union Cabinet’s Rs 1.64 lakh-crore revival package for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) need to be seen through this prism.

The package will have three main elements — it will aim at improving the quality of BSNL services, will be used to de-stress the balance sheet, and will expand the company's fibre reach by merging Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) with it.

There is a fundamental question that needs to be addressed: Why has the government decided to open the privy purse again for reviving the loss-making public sector undertaking (PSU)?

By all measures, BSNL had missed the telecom bus. As the memes and jokes on social media suggest, BSNL has not even boarded the 4G bus when the rest of the competition is jostling against each other in the 5G radio waves auctions.

The government is of the view that the merger of BBNL, the government-owned broadband infrastructure provider, will facilitate wider utilisation of infrastructure laid under BharatNet in under-penetrated rural areas where the market leaders have yet to leave a footprint.

The BSNL-BBNL's combined fibre network will be of around 14 lakh km, and the revival package has placed its bets firmly on the high-speed optical fibre services that are likely to get a boost across India, including in remote areas, after the merger comes into effect.

After implementation of the revival package, BSNL will be able to expand 4G services to raise ARPU (average revenue per user) to Rs 170-180.

This is where both the challenges and the opportunities are.

Here’s a telling piece of statistic. As on May 31, the private telecom service providers held 89.87 percent market share of the wireless subscribers, whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 10.13 percent.

Smart-phone penetration and ‘appification’ of personal technology usage through handhelds has helped India offset the costs of conventional Internet access through desktops and laptops.

Technology is now more than an enabler, and has ensured that you are actually leading lives that were only, until recently, stuff shown in sci-fi movies. If cloud and fuzzy logic is a given now, the future could be of technologies that are exponentially more efficient.

“Intelligent” and “Smart” are more than mere marketing buzzwords. These reflect the degrees of sophistication that technology has achieved making present-day lifestyles infinitely well-organised than earlier generations.

BSNL will have to quickly acquire the smarts to stay competitive, and leapfrog into the new generation. Data and smart offerings will be the vehicles for higher ARPU on the path towards profitability. This requires comprehensive professionalization, and a mindset overhaul.

A born again BSNL’s success will critically depend on ushering in ‘disruptive’ hyper-efficient innovations in its business decisions. Lateral or horizontal thinking will be essential to enable it to stay ahead or even get close to competition as revenue models will have to foresee or, at the very least, keep pace with technological developments.