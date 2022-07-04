HomeNewsOpinion

Revenue buoyancy masks GST fault lines

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

The Centre and states should shed their dilly-dallying attitudes and make good use of the GST Council meetings to provide a directional path for the country’s indirect tax system 

GST completed 5 years of operation on July 1, 2022
The recent buoyancy in GST collection has come at a time when the country’s new indirect tax system, which has just completed five years of operation, is grappling with myriad problems. At a time when political leaders, bureaucrats, economists, and tax experts are busy discussing and debating the road map for the goods and services tax (GST) in the future, the resilience in revenue mop-up is masking the immediate irritants that are dogging the “one nation, one tax” structure. In...

