Revenge spending continues. American shoppers are on a cut-price binge

Leticia Miranda
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST

With wage and jobs growth still strong and inflation slightly lower, people have money in their pockets. Department stores are no longer bleeding as badly as they did during the pandemic

Shoppers walk past a Bloomingdale's store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, US. Retail sales in the US during the holiday shopping season from November 1 to December 24 were up by 7.6% from a year before, according to the Mastercard SpendingPlus survey. (Source: Bloomberg)

Revenge spending did not slow in January, and gave a boost to a long-ailing sector: department stores.

Emerging from a year that saw Macy’s Inc and Nordstrom Inc warn of disappointing holiday sales and Kohl’s Corp shed jobs, the 17.5 percent jump in sales last month (handily beating the 1.3 percent gain for e-commerce) is a welcome surprise.

Department store sales growth has outpaced or kept up with e-commerce only a few times over the last decade. For example, in May 2020, stimulus-rich shoppers splurged at department stores, helping to grow sales at the same rate as e-commerce.

So what’s the deal this time?