Retail investors are playing the long term game : Vasanth Kamath, CEO, Smallcase 

An asset class is silently picking up momentum in the country, both in terms of participants and assets under management (AUM). Smallcase has taken the investing fraternity by surprise and has been well received. Vasanth Kamath, Founder & CEO, smallcase describes it as a transactable portfolio of stocks, ETFs, etc. that could be transacted, tracked, and managed easily. The choice that the asset class offers increases its popularity. With over 70 lakh users and Rs 37,500 crore transactions, smallcase has made its mark as an asset class worth considering...