Resurgent COVID-19 may not upset home textile exports growth, but rising costs a worry

Stay-at-home consumers spurred demand for household goods in the developed countries during the pandemic, benefiting companies such as home textile exporters. India’s home textile exports grew at a healthy pace in FY21---they were up 9 percent. The growth gathered pace this year, as retailers moved to build inventories and the hospitality industry reopened from lockdowns. The latest COVID-19 variant Omicron, and the resultant restrictions, may pose headwinds to demand. However, it need not upset the industry’s growth trajectory in a...