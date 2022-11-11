Results of US midterm polls unlikely to affect India-US ties

Britain had a new Prime Minister two weeks ago, but it was the United States that actually went to the polls. Midterm ‘madness’ may not splash itself on international front pages, but it is a key inflection point on how the Joe Biden administration will fare for the rest of its term, and a subtle referendum on the administration’s policies.

Like a rollercoaster, the races took drastic turns, but this election cycle ended where the last one ended, with a Georgia runoff (on December 6) as incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican Challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a too-close-to-call race.

At stake, various House races, and the Senate hangs precariously in the balance, and not directly linked to Congress, various gubernatorial races too. The outcome of the polls could mean that a small group of House lawmakers can drive or reject the agenda for the chamber.

At stake for Senate races, apart from Georgia, are tight races in Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona. A big win for the Democrats flipping the Pennsylvania Senate seat vacated by GOP veteran Pat Toomey as Democrat Lt Governor John Fetterman defeated celebrity doctor, Republican Turkish American, Mehmet Oz. Republican JD Vance won big in Ohio, a key swing state, and speaking of unprecedented times, the US House of Representatives, even got its first Gen-Z representative in 25-year-old, Maxwell Frost from Florida.

On the gubernatorial side, Republicans won big with incumbent Brian Kemp defeating progressive and popular candidate Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the 2020 Georgia gubernatorial race, while incumbent Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis won their races in Texas and Florida respectively. In an all-women contest, incumbent Gretchen Whitmer held on the governor seat in Michigan, edging out GOP challenger Tudor Dixon.

Election issues, ranged from abortion rights (courtesy Roe v Wade saga), with some states putting it on the ballot, to high inflation, immigration control, and climate action. Foreign policy is rarely a feature in these races, despite the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

As it stands, House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy is still the most-likely candidate to become House Speaker, with others likely to throw their name in the hat. This means more gridlock in Washington with the President and the House Speaker unlikely to see eye-to-eye.

On foreign policy, deep divisions at home will hamper the US outlook to project a strong image internationally, particularly to the Global South on issues such as climate and human rights.

Most international commentators are convinced that strategic synergy with India is a priority for both the Democrats and the Republicans, as increased collaboration on the Quad, I2U2, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) will take precedence as Washington remains steadfast in its trepidation of a Beijing hegemony in the region, particularly after the CCP’s 20th Party Congress saw Xi Jinping take charge for another five years.

The elephant in the room is the fact this is the longest period that Washington has gone without an ambassador to New Delhi. The last ambassador was Ken Juster who served during the Trump administration. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was nominated in July 2021, was cleared by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in January. However, his confirmation with the Senate was pending, help up by Iowan Republican senators.

The administration mentioned getting Garcetti to Delhi remains a priority and certainly before his nomination lapses. The Democrats would need a simple majority of 51 votes in the Senate, where prior to counting, they remained at 48, hence the Senate’s fate will likely decide Garcetti’s fate. In lieu of Garcetti, who remains a close confidant of Biden, Washington has sent five charge d’affaires to New Delhi.

It seems bizarre, that foreign policy won’t change as much with the House flip, but perhaps more nuancedly where both parties coalesce, albeit with different approaches is with China and Russia. The Biden administration followed a policy of small yard, high fence, which essentially meant eschewing the Trump-style bellicosity of starting trade wars. The GOP members, normally proponents of free trade will unlikely engage Beijing, and choose to align further with India and its Quad partners on a Beijing containment, realising the pernicious threats to Taiwan in the Indo-Pacific region. The Republicans may choose more hawkish measures for fear of being seen as ‘too soft on China’.

The dragon-bear complex leads us to Russia, where Putin and the Kremlin are reviled ad-nauseum across the aisle. There is unflinching support for Ukraine from foreign policy leaders in Congress. New Delhi’s repeated abstentions at the United Nations, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow, and India’s continued oil purchases from Russia has not deterred the relationship, but will likely continue to receive pushbacks on The Hill, with the CAATSA waiver still pending for India’s acquisition of the S-400 missile defense systems.

On trade, the recent restart of the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and USTR Katherine Tai was postponed to next year due to the midterm elections.

While New Delhi inks pen to paper with trade agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Australia, and a pending agreement with the United Kingdom, there are several outstanding issues with Washington, and the composition of Congress going forward may reflect the political appetite to pursue unresolved trade issues, including perhaps revisiting India’s Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) status, which was terminated by the Trump administration in 2019.