Repco Home Finance’s valuation undemanding, but re-rating depends on loan growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Established presence in southern housing market Stabilising asset quality, with enhanced recovery Improved return ratios Loan book growth guidance positive on digitisation efforts Valuation attractive, risk-reward ratio extremely favourable Repco Home Finance (Repco; CMP: Rs 193; M Cap: Rs 1,220 crore) is a regional player with a moderate scale of operation. On the earnings front, Repco’s sequential performance in the latest quarter was surprising, post the sharp recovery in the previous quarter. While higher operating cost and margin contraction marred the show, the return on assets...