Renewable energy push must ensure a just transition in power mix 

Highlights Incremental addition in clean power capacity restricting expansion in fossil fuel electricity generation Expansion in renewable energy capacity helps to reduce stress in electricity transmission India is energising the drive to move towards clean power But electricity from fossil fuels remains the mainstay of power generation There will be a net addition to thermal power capacity in the next 10 years Phasing out coal will have to be done judiciously to minimise transitional pain Turbo-charged by the government’s sustained focus on clean power, there is...