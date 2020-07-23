Recognise women farmers to increase agricultural output and India’s economy

Purvi Mehta

Around 50 percent of India’s population depends on agriculture as an important or only source of livelihood and this sector contributes 17-18 percent to the GDP. However, women make up only 33 percent of the agriculture labour force. Despite their large presence and their contribution, women farmers are not adequately equipped to succeed in farming. In fact, the odds are stacked against them.

One way in which this inequity plays out is their unequal access to inputs. In India, while 73.2 percent of rural women are engaged in agriculture, they own only 12.8 percent of land. Women tend to own fewer livestock and have less access to inputs (seeds, fertiliser, labour, finance) and critical services (training, insurance) when compared to their male counterparts.

Does this inequity have a cost? Yes.

Globally, research has consistently shown that inequity in access to resources impacts both the economic well-being of women farmers as well as overall agricultural output. Nearly a decade ago, the FAO’s report estimated that if women were to have the same access to productive resources as men, they would increase the yields on their farms by 20-30 percent and this would end up adding 2.5-4 percent to the total agricultural output in developing countries.

So what can be done to address this inequity and incentivise women to make farming, and allied activities, far more lucrative for them?

One area is India’s livestock sector which is a key source of income and contributes nearly 27 percent to the total agriculture GDP of India. This is also a sector in which more than 70 percent of the work is carried out by women. Yet, while women play a significant role in livestock management, their control over livestock, its produce and income generated is limited. They also lack the knowledge to manage livestock productively. This can be addressed by putting in place new models that create the right incentives for women in this sector while also improving overall outcomes.

Take the work carried out by the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (MSRLM), the Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM) and The Goat Trust. They have come together to promote an alternative community-based extension approach in Gondia, a tribal-dominated district in Maharashtra. Under the Pashu Sakhi (friends of animals) approach, women from the farming community are empowered to take a lead in generating both demand and supply of medical services for livestock. This is done by training them in veterinary services. The impact of the programme is three-fold: one, Pashu Sakhis get paid for their services; two, extension services are managed by community workers which builds upon the local knowledge base; and, three, these services benefit livestock owners, helping them improve productivity and incomes.

The other model around which women farmers can be organised to drive their earnings are farmer producers organisations (FPO). Legally registered as a collective of farmers, and often built around self-help groups (SHGs), the FPOs are formed by collectivising a set of farmers with an objective of enhancing their incomes. These FPOs function as a hybrid between cooperative societies and private limited companies. Over the years, the FPOs have shown the potential to create value across different post-harvest phases and have been effective in driving enhanced market access, bargaining power, and decrease transaction costs for small and medium size farmers. In Bihar, women small farmers are being mobilised to form the FPOs. The Jeevika programme — a joint effort of the Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (BRLPS) and the World Bank — has mobilised over 200,000 women small-farmers into commodity-based FPOs.

Reaching women with technologies and knowledge requires access to information and communication technology. Mobile phones are becoming a very important tool in farming — to buy, sell, report, debate, transfer money, claim insurance, etc. While over 80 percent of households in India have access to a mobile phone, there are key inequalities in women’s access to a phone. Across low- and middle-income countries, women are 10 percent less likely to own a mobile phone than men, and 313 million fewer women than men use mobile Internet. Thus, social inequalities often translate into digital inequalities.

It is high time we pay attention to this important section of the workforce who often remain under recognised, underpaid (or often unpaid when they work in their family farms) and unheard. While this is a social cost, its economic cost is also very high where we are missing out on empowering a large group of people from fully participating in the business of agriculture.