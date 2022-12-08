English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Real policy rates are well below the pre-pandemic levels 

    The data shows that the relation between the policy rate, inflation and growth is very different now than before the pandemic

    Manas Chakravarty
    December 08, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
    Real policy rates are well below the pre-pandemic levels 

    Representative image.

    Highlights  The last time pre-pandemic inflation was remotely near 6.7 percent was in 2014-15, when it averaged 5.9 percent. The repo rate in March 2015 was 7.5 percent  The last time the repo rate was 6.25 percent at the end of the fiscal year was in 2018-19. Retail inflation that year averaged a mere 3.4 percent  The real policy rate now is much below that in pre-pandemic years  The links between the policy rate, inflation and growth are very different now than before...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | No let-up in RBI’s fight against inflation

      Dec 7, 2022 / 02:29 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US government reels under high interest rates, China woos the Middle East, DESH Bill a missed investment chance, geopolitics dictate companies' investment plans, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers