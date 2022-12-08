Real policy rates are well below the pre-pandemic levels 

Representative image.

Highlights The last time pre-pandemic inflation was remotely near 6.7 percent was in 2014-15, when it averaged 5.9 percent. The repo rate in March 2015 was 7.5 percent The last time the repo rate was 6.25 percent at the end of the fiscal year was in 2018-19. Retail inflation that year averaged a mere 3.4 percent The real policy rate now is much below that in pre-pandemic years The links between the policy rate, inflation and growth are very different now than before...