Real Estate | Why is India’s affordable housing segment shrinking?

Urban India has housed itself very well in the past three years. After an almost seven-year hiatus, housing demand picked up, hitting unprecedented levels during the pandemic. Major reports issued after the first half-year analysis in 2022 showed more launches, higher sales, and increasing levels of ownership among end-users.

However, home buyers in India, like the country’s economy, have been divided into two distinct sections. After the pandemic, those employed in the upper strata of the workforce, especially in IT, BFSI, and formal industries, have performed well and with three years of limited or no spending, have used the corpus they accumulated to buy homes to live in. The lowest-ever level of home loan interest rates also ensured that borrowers were able to get more finance to buy bigger homes.

The Rs 1 crore and above homes witnessed a growth of about 25 percent, according to a Knight Frank report. The Gera Pune Residential Realty report pegged sales in Pune city at ​​105,625 homes, a 25 percent growth year-on-year. The Anarock report recorded brisk sales in the January-June period with the second quarter recording lower sales than the January-March quarter.

Interestingly though, the Gera report pointed out the stark difference in sales patterns in 2019 vs 2022. Budget homes costing less than Rs 4,236/sq. ft. accounted for a mere 28 percent in 2022, compared with 57 percent in 2019. The share in new launches of affordable homes has correspondingly dropped from 42.2 percent in June 2019 to 21 percent in June 2022. Meanwhile, the share of super-premium luxury housing of about Rs 8,000/sq. ft. and above, rose from 0.6 percent of the total stock in 2019 to 2.2 percent of the total stock in June 2022. Today, it accounts for 20 percent of new stock released.

So, what has resulted in this change? The housing industry, like the automobile industry, is shifting towards to the premium segment at the cost of the budget category. Last week, Maruti Suzuki announced its intent to focus on premium SUV segments, and downplay or even consider moving out of the value and budget cars. The consumer base displaced from the workforce during the shutdowns have now re-entered as part of the gig economy. They have the earning power to stay in the city but not enough to purchase an asset where the payments are large and long-term. In many cases, access to credit is also a challenge as security of tenure is not assured.

This affordable housing segment was also the most sensitive to rise in interest rates. As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised repo rates to contain inflation, home loan interest rates have risen too, and are likely to rise further. This effectively means that the amount of loan that can be accessed by a borrower falls and, in many cases, becomes less than what is required to buy a house in the affordable category.

The Magicbricks Propindex for June 2022 noted, “The average rates of ready-to-move (RTM) properties saw an upward movement by 2.3% QoQ & 6.4% YoY”. While the mid and premium segments can still afford to absorb that, the lower income categories, already squeezed by inflation at home, may opt out of buying for the medium term. This may lead to a robust demand for rental housing in the affordable segment.

The real estate industry needs safeguards. The pace and strength of home buying over the past three years was triggered by the fear of moving around during the pandemic as well as the pent-up demand of the past seven years. The advent of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) six years ago pushed the industry to use collected money to complete projects, and maintain escrow accounts. This led to increased consumer confidence. The evidence on the ground that showed stalled projects moving towards completion also added to the consumer confidence levels.

Buying completed inventory at a time when consumers wanted to own houses rather than leasing it, was relatively risk-free. The risk of the wait period, and delay, was practically eliminated.

However, every report today points to much lower inventory overhangs of just 7-9 months left. Will consumers continue to buy under-construction properties at the same pace, even with RERA in place? Will developers ensure financial closure of projects before launch so that they have enough money to execute, even if sales volumes are low? Will the volume of luxury properties being built continue to be picked up at the same pace?

The industry is at a crossroads. It has resorted to launching smaller phases of projects, and is focussed on execution and delivery. Buying trends are far from stable, and may continue to change. But an agile and restrained industry should be able to meet this demand.