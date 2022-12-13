 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Real Estate | Residents demand their share of FSI

E Jayashree Kurup
Dec 13, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

As residential complexes age and are ripe for redevelopment, consumers are battling with developers for access to the enhanced Floor Area Ratio or Floor Space Index

(Representational image)

Floor Area Ratio (FAR) or Floor Space Index (FSI), is the new currency in the urban real estate sector.

Whenever a transport corridor comes up, the city authorities offer greater FAR to densify it. Projects on roads with greater width or facing main roads too get greater FAR/FSI in line with the planning norms. Paired with Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), which allows the industry to trade the unconsumed FAR on one site with other projects and developers for monetary consideration has far-reaching consequences.

The FAR is back in the news because residents/buyers or resident welfare association (RWA)s are now staking claim on the additional FAR that comes to a housing society, after the builder has handed it over to the RWA.

Cases have been filed by consumer bodies/RWAs with the district deputy registrars, with consumer courts, as well as with the real estate regulatory bodies.

Such cases are rampant in Maharashtra where redevelopment norms are well evolved as urbanisation kicked off in the state way before it did in the rest of India.

FSI And Redevelopment