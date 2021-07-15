Real Estate: COVID-19 has dealt a big blow to affordable housing
Higher priced homes are back in demand, but the real estate sector and the government’s thrust to push sales of affordable housing has hit a rough patch
Representative image
There is no denying that a rising sales trajectory of bookings for mid-size and premium homes, after a prolonged lull, is bringing cheer to a section of home developers. However, the share of affordable housing (Rs 40 lakh and below) has been falling since COVID-19 and has worsened since the second wave.
According to Anarock Property Consultants, the share of affordable homes in the first six months of 2021 comprised 26 percent of total new launches (in the top seven...