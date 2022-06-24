RBI’s take on capital flows, and what it means for stock markets

(Representative image)

Since the 1980s, as economies allowed “free” flow of capital across borders, a myriad of benefits were envisioned. Improved efficiency of capital allocation along with unhindered technological transfers were expected to facilitate better risk-sharing while accelerating global growth. While some of these benefits did materialize, capital flows have tended to blow hot and cold. Capriciousness of capital flows India has frequently gone from being a hot favourite to being dropped like a hot potato in a matter of years. As emerging...