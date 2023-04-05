Moneycontrol
RBI’s real interest rate goal just got higher with OPEC’s output cut

Aparna Iyer   •

More than OPEC’s output cut, domestic inflation trajectory upsets the RBI’s inflation projection for the current and next years. The central bank may need to sacrifice more demand through higher real interest rates to control inflation

It is clear that RBI should stick to its rate hike path as the window for hiking policy rates, with no communication strings attached, is closing fast
OPEC and allies announced surprising cuts to output for 2023 in a bid to support international oil prices The output cut doesn't upset RBI's inflation projections but domestic inflation is playing truant Inflation projection for FY24 looks fragile given sticky core inflation MPC dissenters have warned that high real interest rates could cause more harm to the investment cycle and growth Sentiment gauges and economic data give enough reason for the RBI to remain hawkish and sacrifice more demand to curb inflation

