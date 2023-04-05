RBI’s real interest rate goal just got higher with OPEC’s output cut

Highlights OPEC and allies announced surprising cuts to output for 2023 in a bid to support international oil prices The output cut doesn’t upset RBI’s inflation projections but domestic inflation is playing truant Inflation projection for FY24 looks fragile given sticky core inflation MPC dissenters have warned that high real interest rates could cause more harm to the investment cycle and growth Sentiment gauges and economic data give enough reason for the RBI to remain hawkish and sacrifice more demand to curb inflation Last week,...