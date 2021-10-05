RBI’s e-mandate is a prudent step at the right time

Representative image

Indian regulations, especially when it comes to payments, have been ahead of the curve. One key example is the new rules for recurring payments on cards which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced since October 1. The basic framework in the new rules entails issuing banks to notify customers of any automated recurring transactions 24 hours prior for transactions (if below Rs 5,000) and requires re-authentication to be done if the transaction is above Rs 5,000.

Although these rules were notified initially in August 2019 with a deadline of September 1, 2019, the slow pace of implementation by all stakeholders involved (issuers, card networks, acquirers, etc.) resulted in the timelines being extended twice. Also, the limit for automatic transactions not requiring re-authentication has been extended to Rs 5,000 (from the earlier amount of Rs 2,000).

The key rationale for such regulations was cited as the need to balance safety, security, and convenience of such transactions. Digital payment transactions in India have been witnessing a massive upsurge within the past few years, with transactions across categories such as streaming, telecom, news, ecommerce, advertisements, etc. leading the pack. Digital subscriptions in India are growing at an annual rate of about 50 percent.

With an estimated 28 million Indians paying for 53 million OTT subscriptions last year. Going forward the number of such transactions is only going to balloon as more Indians start consuming online content, and other subscription services. Along with this, an equal rise in cyber-crimes is being reported. Identity theft along with social engineering frauds targeting unsuspecting customers are increasing. These have forced the RBI to step in multiple times to strengthen the ecosystem.

Automated transactions, particularly for common B2C or B2B subscription services present a unique challenge in the ecosystem where globally the implementation mechanism for payments has been left to the merchants, banks, and card networks to figure out. This has often resulted in many unscrupulous merchants who are very happy to enrol customers on a monthly or annual billing cycle, but make it extremely difficult to cancel or opt out of the services in the future.

Say a customer has subscribed to a new digital news outlet on an annual cycle and forgets all about it after a few days. The next time the customer mostly gets a notification about it is only once they read about it in their card statement when the annual payment has already been made.

The RBI’s new rules put the power back in the hands of the consumers who can get notified about every automated transaction well in advance, and proactively allows them to take control of their subscriptions and other such payments. Consumers can exercise control through registration and modifications on such transactions, and be pre-emptively notified.

As with any regulatory change, the transition is expected to cause some disruption as banks, merchants and other entities might have to implement large scale changes to their IT systems to enable the notifications, and options to customers. For the select issuers who have been able to implement these changes, the customers can authorise the transactions once more. Issuers who have not been able to implement these changes yet are asking customers to pay directly for their subscription services and other such transactions.

The prudent move has come at just the right time as India’s digital payments and Internet services ecosystem is growing, and maturing. Though issuers, merchants and other entities in the ecosystem may have to endure some pain in the short term, they can work towards keeping consumer interests at heart, and developing a robust and secure payments ecosystem in India.

Nilesh Naker is Fintech Consulting Partner, and Hemant Kshirsagar is Director – Fintech, EY India.