RBI’s directive is a shot in the arm for microfinance institutions

Microfinance in India is in its teens. As the wobbly industry learned to walk and trot, the Reserve Bank of India, has come up with a set of do’s-and-don’ts for it.

The RBI’s March 14 master direction declares microfinance loans as collateral-free lending for a household comprising husband, wife, and unmarried children with an annual income below Rs 3 lakh. The limit was earlier Rs 2 lakh for urban areas, and Rs 1.6 lakh for rural areas.

The rules lift the price cap on the interest rate and the margin cap applicable to non-banking micro-lenders (NBFC-MFI) catering only to 34.2 percent of eligible borrowers as per stats compiled by microfinance body Microfinance Institutions Network. The idea is to bring all entities — banks as well as non-banking institutions and fintechs that lend to such households — under a common regulatory ambit.

This will affect both the lender and the beneficiary, and has fuelled apprehensions among both. What impact will this have? Will it dilute microfinance’s women-centric approach? Will personal loans be now considered microfinance loans? There are grey areas which are in need of more clarity.

The directive on price cap aims to flatten the rural-urban divide when it comes to ease of doing business. Micro-lending is a high-risk business, and it is important for companies to cover their operational costs to widen their reach.

The perception that this new focus will dilute the industry’s women-centric approach is unfounded. The microfinance industry was born and raised upon the premise of women’s empowerment. The importance of the industry will be even more pronounced as India moves to a decade that would belong to its women. By the next decade, India will have 75 million women getting into the workforce. We have only about 27 percent women in the workforce, and as we take it to the global average of 48 percent, according to a World Economic Forum study, we will add over $700 billion to the economy.

Given this, it is judicious to consider personal loans to such households as microfinance loans. MFI loans have so far been confined to a water-tight compartment that the money must be used for livelihood generation. Personal loans throw open more opportunities for borrowers to raise their standard of living.

The new RBI guidelines bring a more rigorous and robust framework in a level playing field for all lenders. The new microfinance directives propose to replace pricing and margin cap with a well-documented interest rate model, delineating the pricing component with reason. This directive along with frameworks such as the Scale Based Regulation, Income Recognition and Asset Classification, Prompt Corrective Action, and info-security will ensure the industry has healthy growth in a risk-mitigated manner.

The RBI has done a good job in allowing the industry to grow on its own with minimal restrictions. It is only responsible that all stakeholders use this freedom to facilitate customer-centric growth.

Rakesh Kumar is co-founder and CEO of Light Microfinance. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.