RBI’s chicken soup for the economy’s soul 

Source: Reuters

Back in January this year, RBI’s state of the economy report prognosticated that India will have a ‘glorious summer’. Seen in heartless hindsight, that remark was gloriously off the mark.

Has the devastating second wave of the pandemic changed the RBI’s tune? Well, it can hardly brush off reality. Its state of the economy report for April 2021 acknowledges the ‘ferocious rise of new infections and mortalities’ and the strained hospital facilities and vaccine supplies. But it then enlists the rather unlikely melange of Benjamin Franklin, Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Paulo Coelho, Barack Obama, William Shakespeare and a host of lesser luminaries to drive home a message of relentless positivity. Oh, it also has Valmiki.

Benjamin Franklin, says the state of the economy report, used to say that energy and persistence conquer all things and when we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.

Dostoyevsky, the guy who wrote ‘Crime and Punishment’ and ‘The Possessed’, is quoted by the report as saying that the secret of man’s being is not only to live but to have something to live for. What then should we live for? The report clarifies: ‘India has a lot to live for; among them is the strong likelihood of being the world’s fastest growing economy in 2021 and 2022.’

Paulo Coelho said there are many ways of going forward, but only one way of standing still. Barack Obama makes a cameo appearance in the report to utter this homily: ‘hope in the face of difficulty. Hope in the face of uncertainty. The audacity of hope.’ William Shakespeare talks of April’s spirit of youth.

If all this sounds a bit like ‘Chicken Soup for the economy’s soul’ from RBI, the state of the economy report also has Valmiki’s lyrical take on the monsoons, “the sky ‘will drink the waters of the ocean and give birth to a liquid offspring, the elixir of life. The scorched earth will wear a robe of brilliant green.’ ’’ After that, the report’s saying the forecast of good monsoons this year is the ‘icing on the cake’ sounds rather flat.

What exactly is the purpose of this quote fest? Infusing positivity into these dark times, of course. The message is to look beyond the perilous present and transport ourselves into a glorious future. The report’s summing up of the current horror show? ‘This too shall pass.’

What is the basis of the central bank’s positivity? It says, ‘It is noteworthy that economic activity in India is holding up admirably against COVID -19’s renewed onslaught. Much attention has been drawn to the wilting of incoming data in the face of the second wave and localised restrictions. Yet, it is important to note that it is the sentiment indicators that have moderated. Apart from contact-intensive sectors, activity indicators largely remained resilient in March and grew beyond pre-pandemic levels on the back of strong momentum rather than statistical base effects.’ Yes, but that was in March. Isn’t this report supposed to give a more up-to-date picture of the economy?

It is perfectly legitimate to offer an optimistic take on the economy. There are signs that infections have peaked in some parts of the country. Analysing seroprevalence surveys could yield some good news. A forecast about the pace of vaccinations would help. But the RBI report does none of that. It resolutely ignores the negatives—the lack of credit growth, or the downturn in industrial growth even before the second wave hit. All it does is say that most indicators were flashing green in March, but that was before the second wave let loose havoc across the country. Instead of analysis, the report offers bromides.

It is far more pessimistic when it talks of global conditions, pointing out that, ‘The near-term outlook remains fragile as rapid mutations of the virus, concerns over vaccine efficacy with regard to newer strains, mounting vaccine vacillation and uneven vaccine availability across economies pose downside risks. Furthermore, rallying commodity prices on demand-supply imbalances, together with continued monetary and fiscal support, entails upside risks for inflation, especially for EMEs, which squeezes policy headroom to support the recovery, going forward.’

To be fair, a few negatives on the domestic economy also slip through. The report says, for instance, that the growing infections and restrictions on businesses have ‘imparted high uncertainty to the outlook.’ It also warns that if the second wave is not contained soon and the restrictions linger, disruptions in supply chains could lead to inflationary pressures.

It has the usual statutory warnings for bond vigilantes, pointing out that GSAP 1.0, which it calls a Brahmastra, is just the beginning, which means there are weapons bigger even than the Brahmastra in RBI’s arsenal. Its message for the bond markets is they should listen to central banks.

The writers of the state of the economy report know very well that it might come across as rather over the top. That is why they say, ‘one view is that we are too optimistic. Yes, confronted with a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic with no known cure so far, with infections and deaths that have drawn comparison to the Spanish flu of 1918, we have dared to keep the faith and dream about a COVID-vanquished world.’

To those poetic words, they should perhaps have added a couple of lines from Wordsworth, to make it truly epic: ‘And then my heart with pleasure fills/And dances with the daffodils’.