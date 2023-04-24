RBI paper: Signs of disinflation, but demand-pull inflation gaining traction

There is nothing much the central bank can do about food inflation and it is very likely, with the general elections a year away, that the government will do all it can to keep food and fuel prices low

Highlights RBI paper says overall inflation is coming down It says month-on-month core inflation too is lower But demand-pull inflation is gaining traction RBI cannot afford to let its guard down In the past, month-on-month core inflation has come down only to rise again The Reserve Bank of India’s Bulletin for the month of April 2023 contains a paper authored by Deputy Governor Michael Patra and RBI researchers Joice John and Asish Thomas George that says the sharp increase in inflation in the last couple...