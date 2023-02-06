MPC Meeting: Policy decision to be a close call

The final scheduled bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for FY2023 is set be held later this week. The incremental data available since the December 2022 meeting suggests that inflation has cooled, while growth has moderated, amidst a normalising base and slowing external demand. However, core inflation remains sticky and major global central banks persist on the tightening path. The upcoming monetary policy decision appears to be a very close call indeed, between a final hike of 25 bps and a pause. In our view, the expectations of softer headline inflation prints and slower growth in FY2024 warrant a pause in the rate hikes at the current juncture.

The headline CPI inflation print for December 2022 had provided a positive surprise, dipping to a lower-than-expected 5.7 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from 5.9 percent in November 2022, aided by a welcome fall in food inflation. With two consecutive months of a sub-6 percent headline print, the headline CPI inflation averaged 6.1 percent in the third quarter of FY2023, significantly below the MPC’s projections of 6.6 percent for that quarter. However, the core CPI remained sticky above 6 percent for the seventh month in a row, taking the sheen off the softer headline print.

Sticky Core Inflation

Given the stickiness in core inflation and an unsupportive base for food inflation, we foresee a flattish print in the fourth quarter of FY2023 relative to the third quarter of FY2023, before a considerable correction sets in during the first quarter of FY2024. We foresee the average CPI inflation to ease to about 5.2 percent in FY2024 from 6.6 percent expected in FY2023 while remaining above the mid-point of the MPC target range of 2-6 percent.

With the undershooting in the CPI inflation for the third quarter of FY2023, the MPC may marginally revise its FY2023 projection of 6.7 percent downwards. Besides, it will issue inflation projections for H2 and full-year FY2024, which would be closely watched. The signals on the growth front remain mixed. The YoY performance of most high-frequency indicators related to the services sector expectedly flattened in the third quarter of FY2023 relative to the second quarter of FY2023 on a normalised base. Following the mixed trends displayed by kharif output in First Advances Estimates, the rise in the rabi sown area in 2022, improved fertiliser availability and healthy reservoir levels augur well for the ongoing crop season. However, the growth in the IIP eased further to an anaemic 1.3 percent YoY on average during October-November 2022 from an already paltry 1.7 percent in the second quarter of FY2023, as manufacturing volumes were constrained by weak external demand.

DigiYatra’s facial recognition algorithm has been trained for Indian demography using 6 lakh faces Growth Concerns Overall, we expect the YoY GDP growth to decelerate to about 5.0-5.5 percent in the third quarter of FY2023 from 6.3 percent in the second quarter of FY2023, largely on a normalising base. Thereafter, growth is likely to decelerate further to 4.5-5.0 percent in the fourth quarter of FY2023, before witnessing a base effect-led rebound in the first quarter of FY2024, especially if commodity prices remain moderate. Although we are more sanguine than the MPC, we do not expect it to revise its baseline projections for growth (Q3 FY2023: 4.4 percent, Q4 FY2023: 4.2 percent, Q1 FY2024: 7.1 percent) at this stage. In the recently presented Union Budget 2023, the Government of India (GoI) prudently curtailed the fiscal deficit to 5.9 percent of GDP in the FY2024 budget estimates (BE) from 6.4 percent in the FY2023 revised estimates (RE), while hiking its capex by a massive 37 percent to Rs 10 trillion, with higher allocation for roads, railways and the interest-free capex loan for the states. The bent of fiscal policy is likely to be growth-supportive without proving to be inflationary, in our view. However, the timing of the execution of capex will impact the multiplier effect on growth within FY2024. On balance, we foresee India’s GDP growth to ease to 6.0 percent in FY2024 from 7.2 percent in FY2023, lower than the 6.5 percent projected by the Economic Survey. While domestic demand is likely to remain upbeat, albeit uneven, a deepening of the external slowdown and a continued decline in merchandise exports will act as a drag on GDP growth during the year. Notably, GDP growth in FY2024 would be buoyed up by higher prints for the first and second quarters of FY2024 aided by the base effect in the first half of the fiscal, akin to the quarterly trajectory seen through FY2023. For the second half of FY2024, we expect growth at about 5 percent, similar to our expectations for the second half of FY2023, with both these periods being free from base effects. This is somewhat lower than our assessment of India’s potential GDP growth of about 5.5-6.5 percent and underscores the need for monetary policy assessment to assign increasing weight to maintain the growth prospects. The expected moderation in inflation implies a forward-looking real policy rate at about one percent, assuming that the repo rate remains unchanged at 6.25 percent. We believe that a real rate that is higher than these levels is not warranted at the current juncture, given the expectations of a slowdown in growth in FY2024 amidst external headwinds. Consequently, we expect the MPC to pause in its meeting later this week. However, if the MPC chooses to give higher weight to the stickiness in core inflation than the expected decline in the headline prints, a final hike of 25 bps can’t entirely be ruled out. Aditi Nayar is Chief Economist, Head- Research & Outreach, ICRA. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

