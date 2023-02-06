 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC Meeting: Policy decision to be a close call

Aditi Nayar
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

The expectations of softer headline inflation prints and slower growth in FY2024 warrant a pause in the rate hikes at the current juncture

The final scheduled bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for FY2023 is set be held later this week. The incremental data available since the December 2022 meeting suggests that inflation has cooled, while growth has moderated, amidst a normalising base and slowing external demand. However, core inflation remains sticky and major global central banks persist on the tightening path. The upcoming monetary policy decision appears to be a very close call indeed, between a final hike of 25 bps and a pause. In our view, the expectations of softer headline inflation prints and slower growth in FY2024 warrant a pause in the rate hikes at the current juncture.

The headline CPI inflation print for December 2022 had provided a positive surprise, dipping to a lower-than-expected 5.7 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis from 5.9 percent in November 2022, aided by a welcome fall in food inflation. With two consecutive months of a sub-6 percent headline print, the headline CPI inflation averaged 6.1 percent in the third quarter of FY2023, significantly below the MPC’s projections of 6.6 percent for that quarter. However, the core CPI remained sticky above 6 percent for the seventh month in a row, taking the sheen off the softer headline print.

Sticky Core Inflation

Given the stickiness in core inflation and an unsupportive base for food inflation, we foresee a flattish print in the fourth quarter of FY2023 relative to the third quarter of FY2023, before a considerable correction sets in during the first quarter of FY2024. We foresee the average CPI inflation to ease to about 5.2 percent in FY2024 from 6.6 percent expected in FY2023 while remaining above the mid-point of the MPC target range of 2-6 percent.