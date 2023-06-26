RBI framework on wilful default settlement requires prudent & careful implementation by banks

The guidelines require the board of BFIs to frame a comprehensive policy laying down the process to be followed for all compromise settlements and technical write-offs.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provided a framework for banks and financial institutions (BFIs), on June 8, 2023, for compromise settlement of debts and technical write-off of non-performing assets (NPAs). Compromise settlement under the framework is a negotiated arrangement with the borrower to settle in cash, with or without sacrifice. Technical write-off is a full or partial write-off of an NPA only for accounting purposes and without prejudice to the right of BFI for recovery of the same.

De Facto Recognition

The RBI’s new framework is a welcome initiative but with caveats. It is a step forward towards de facto recognition of de jure position for a write-off of those accounts that have already been declared NPAs. The mechanism for compromise settlement would save BFIs from long drawn-out follow-up and intensive efforts for the realisation of outstanding debts in chronic default due to reasons beyond the control of borrower. It also allows the same in cases of fraud or wilful default which is a subject matter of considerable debate. The idea behind the RBI’s move seems to continue to derive the economic benefits of the related projects or businesses without waiting for the outcome of punitive action initiated or to be taken against the borrowers in such cases.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) has made a significant contribution, directly and indirectly, in resolving NPAs. However, it is best suited for corporate debtors in grim financial conditions i.e., in an ‘intensive care unit’ and in their present form requires radical measures. The resolution of such corporate debtors under IBC takes up to three years and entails significant costs. This goes against the fundamental principle that more the delay, the speedier the decline in the economic value of defaulting entity. Further, once an entity is declared NPA or IBC is invoked, the support from lenders and other stakeholders starts waning. The percentage realisation of creditors' dues has suffered heavy haircuts, among other reasons, in most such cases.

The RBI’s new framework primarily provides for compromise settlement for finding solutions in cases of defaults in repayment of debt beyond the control of, or despite the best efforts and intentions of, the borrower. The objective is to maximise the possible recovery from a distressed borrower at minimum expense, in the best interest of the BFI. The framework also provides that this should be used in cases of fraud or wilful defaulters without prejudice to other measures needed or initiated so that the mechanism is not misused by BFIs or by fraudulent borrowers or wilful defaulters through compromise settlement or technical write-off.

Framing A Policy

The framework requires the board of BFIs to frame a comprehensive policy laying down the process to be followed for all compromise settlements and technical write-offs. The policy should also stipulate requirements on conditions for agreeing to compromise settlement like minimum ageing, deterioration in collateral value and permissible sacrifice for various categories of exposures after prudently reckoning the current realisable value, arrived at through prescribed methodology for valuation of security/collateral available. It should also provide for ensuring the accountability of BFI officials. Further, such claims shall be treated as restructuring as per the extant framework for restructuring.

The framework however does not provide for specific parameters like what are the conditions that a borrower needs to fulfil before his debt can be considered eligible for compromise settlement or what should be threshold levels for haircuts or what should be specific methodology for arriving at realisable value of security/collateral available. Allowing BFIs to decide on the detailed policy based on their prudence and commercial wisdom according to circumstances specific to those may be good. This would however mean that BFIs will have to exercise their greater prudence in framing the policy and extreme care while implementing it. The RBI's new framework also allows considerable delegation to individuals and committees at various levels within the BFI with a reporting level for each of those. Effective adherence to the policy and its implementation becomes all the more important.

The BFIs officials, as observed in the past, have often been reluctant for compromise settlements or restructuring or technical write-offs under the relevant frameworks of RBI earlier for fear of accountability later. At the same time, BFIs have been, justifiably or unjustifiably, criticised for lack of fairness or transparency in the process adopted by them in different cases. For effective implementation of new dispensation or to discourage its misuse, it would have been better if the RBI framework could have been more prescriptive in relation to the process and threshold level for various parameters to be followed for compromise settlements or technical write-offs, like in the case of its framework for liquidity management or asset-liability mismatch (ALM).

Presumably, all the cases of compromise or settlement would be suitably placed before the audit committee of BFI, the RBI’s framework could, however, have made a special mention of the same. Similarly, for cases of fraud and wilful defaulters, approval and regular monitoring at the audit committee and the board level with more specifics could have been stipulated and emphasised. A compromise settlement in cases of fraud or wilful defaulter with the existing promoters should better be avoided.

The onus is now on BFIs and their board — having been provided with considerable discretion and flexibility by the RBI — to exercise greater prudence in designing the policy and to put in place an effective monitoring mechanism. Transparency and fairness adopted in the mechanism and the process followed for the implementation of the policy will be crucial.

Ashok Haldia is the past secretary of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Views are personal, and do not reflect the stand of this publication.