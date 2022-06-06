RBI can’t afford to take eyes off growth in the inflation battle 

The policymakers have an unenviable task going forward, having sounded the bugle to take on inflation with a flurry of monetary and fiscal moves lately. Indeed, inflation prints have roiled all major economies with the headline inflation rates being 4 times the central bank target in the US and Eurozone. In India, the headline FY23 inflation, despite a favourable base till Nov 2022, is projected at 6.9% - higher than RBI’s comfort level. Core goods inflation remains high at 8.6%....