India’s growth will not slow down: RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report

Manas Chakravarty   •

The report says, markets are bracing for tighter financial conditions which could present a trade-off between financial stability concerns and the conduct of disinflationary monetary policy

the state of the economy report is bullish on India’s growth, but wary of inflation. That could mean another hike in the policy rate is necessary at the MPC’s April meet
Highlights India’s GDP growth in FY24 likely to be maintained at the same level as in FY23 That would mean around 7 percent growth for FY24 The nowcast for GDP growth for the current quarter is 5.3 percent, higher than the 5.1 percent forecast by the Central Statistics Office With growth so strong, inflation too could remain high The report is concerned about El Nino It says inflation is the elephant in the room and that it will be harder for emerging markets ‘to get...

