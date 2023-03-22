India’s growth will not slow down: RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report

Highlights India’s GDP growth in FY24 likely to be maintained at the same level as in FY23 That would mean around 7 percent growth for FY24 The nowcast for GDP growth for the current quarter is 5.3 percent, higher than the 5.1 percent forecast by the Central Statistics Office With growth so strong, inflation too could remain high The report is concerned about El Nino It says inflation is the elephant in the room and that it will be harder for emerging markets ‘to get...