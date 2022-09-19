HomeNewsOpinion

RBI Bulletin: Economy primed for take-off 

Manas Chakravarty   •

The RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report says growth is strong for the Indian economy, demand is robust, and inflation is coming down

(Representative image: PTI)
RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report exudes optimism about the Indian economy - But the strength of the US dollar is a concern - Spillovers unleashed by Fedspeak are perhaps the greatest risk to the global economy - Monetary policy action needs to be front-loaded to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored - US dollar liquidity is getting sucked out everywhere, affecting markets Are you worried about whether the global slowdown will affect India? Are you nervous about monetary policy tightening in the...

