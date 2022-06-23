HomeNewsOpinion

Rates, recession, war and markets: A Reappraisal  

Ajay Bagga   •

Markets are real world forward looking discounting mechanisms and their flashing red behaviour may indeed be the canary in the mine, warning us of an impending economic slowdown

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell
Four decades of “Great Moderation”, marked by soft interest rates and low inflation has come to an end in 2022. There are hardly any market professionals still active who were working in 1980, when the then Fed Chairman Paul Volcker delivered the “Volcker Shock”, raising US interest rates to 20% to break the back of persistently high inflation. In the first half of 2022, an estimated 80% of Central Banks globally have raised interest rates in an effort to combat...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers