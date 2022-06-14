Rajya Sabha poll results yet again put focus on efficacy of open voting system

(Representative image: PTI)

Recent biennial polls to the Rajya Sabha in which 16 candidates were elected through physical ballots turned the spotlight on the manner in which a few official candidates could not win on account of cross-voting by legislators.

The results also are an opportunity to look at the efficacy of the 2003 amendment to the Representation of the People Act that introduced an open ballot system, in which the legislator-voter has to show their preference to an authorised party representative inside the polling booth. An independent is not bound by such a rule.

The defeat of former Union minister Ajay Maken of the Congress from Haryana in the second preference vote count was attributed to a cross-vote by party legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi in favour of media baron Kartikeya Sharma, an independent backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bishnoi, son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, decided to exercise his franchise against the party diktat to vote for Maken, and this attracted his expulsion from the grand old party. This is not the first time the Congress shut its door on Bishnoi, who was suspended in 2006 after attacking then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s policies. Bishnoi later founded the Haryana Janhit Congress which he later merged with the Congress.

Ironically, Bishnoi and Maken entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004 with the former winning from Bhiwani in a tough triangular contest against the sons of former Chief Ministers Devi Lal and Om Prakash Chautala, while Maken came out triumphant from New Delhi.

Now, nearly two decades later, internal party politics came in the way of Bishnoi who was upset over being ignored by the Congress in the state party where Hooda is calling the shots.

Both Hooda and Bishnoi are on the opposing ends of the social spectrum in the state with Jats, a caste to which Hooda belongs, challenged by a non-Jat in Kuldeep Bishnoi. Through the 1980s and 1990s, Bhajan Lal worked with the non-Jat communities to retain power in the state. Hooda overturned the calculations in 2005, and beat Bhajan Lal in the race for Chief Minister.

Now, according to published reports, another legislator in Haryana chose to exercise their vote in a manner that led to its rejection. Instead of indicating the preference by numerical number, the legislator chose to tick and became a bone of contention between the Congress and the BJP. A few years ago, the assembly witnessed another incident when the legislators voted using a pen with a different colour ink, as against the designated colour resulting in technical rejection of votes.

Reports from Maharashtra also suggested a few independent legislators decided to throw their weight behind the BJP candidates, with the result the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition could not get an extra seat it was vying for.

Considering the proposal for an open ballot system aimed at restoring purity of the electoral process, the parliamentary standing committee on home under the chairmanship of Pranab Mukherjee was divided on it.

The committee report said a section of the panel supported the amendment on the ground that it would lessen horse trading and rampant corruption in the elections to the Rajya Sabha, and there was no rationale for secrecy which was meant for ordinary voters at the polling booth.

Offering a counter argument, another section was of the view the new system may not help in curbing horse trading while some members were more precise in its diagnosis that it was discipline within the party that would curb such tendencies.

The report was adopted unanimously with a suggestion to the government to explore the possibility of evolving a consensus on the issue before the Bill was taken up in Parliament.

Introducing the amendment Bill for consideration and passage, the then Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley defended the provision of open voting, and quoted a Supreme Court verdict of 1980 in the Raghubeer Singh Gill versus Gurcharan Singh Tohra case: "The secrecy of ballot was mooted to ensure free and fair elections. If the very secrecy of the ballot, instead of ensuring free and fair elections strikes at the root of the principle of free and fair elections, this basic postulate of democracy would be utilised for undoing free and fair elections…."

Eventually, the amendment was passed by Parliament, and since then the open ballot system is in place. The Supreme Court set aside the contention by Kuldip Nayar on the provision to do away with domicile requirement.

Bishnoi's act shows a determined politician who chooses to take the risk of violating the party direction cannot be deterred by the provision. The legislator registered his protest by hurting the party when it mattered. It only underscores the age-old message, politics is the art of possible.

KV Prasad is a senior Delhi-based journalist.