Racism in sports is just not cricket

Cricket has given fast bowler Michael Holding the sobriquet ‘whispering death’. His recent statement about racism in the sport has been more hard-hitting and has stirred the hornet’s nest. Holding’s upcoming book talks about it where some legendary names in the sport have spoken out too.

If anyone has been taken aback by his recent outburst, they need not be. Last year, Holding’s words on Sky TV about racism in cricket caused ripples too.

Racism in sport had reared its ugly head when the then German Chancellor Adolf Hitler refused to shake hands with long jump medal winner African-American Jesse Owens. Different shades of racism have cropped up ever since then. During the 1968 Mexico City Olympics and the 1972 Munich Olympics, the black power salute rattled a few nerves.

At the 1968 Olympics, Tommie Smith and John Carlos won first and third place respectively in the 200-meter sprint. When they collected their medals, the two had their head bowed and raised their fists with a black glove each. They kept their hands up till the US anthem played. All the three winners also wore human rights badges on their jackets. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President ordered them to be suspended from the US team, banned them from the Olympics village, and expelled them.

Five decades later, as another edition of the Olympics is round the corner, the Tommie Smith and John Carlos incident is still not forgotten.

It is an issue that has had golf, baseball, football, basketball and several other sports make headlines for the wrong reasons. More recently, the US National Football League wanted to fine players who knelt during the US anthem. It chose not to implement the policy later.

Imagine South Africa’s government after 1948 deciding that all sport will be held separately for the whites and non-whites. That included cricket.

Just Not Cricket

Holding’s outburst is sure to resonate with cricket administrators too. When West Indies started their international cricket journey in 1928, the unwritten rule had it that the team captain had to be a white person for the first two decades. Six of them captained the team over 20 years before the baton passed to the legendary George Headley in 1948.

The cricket boards could not do much as their players chose to visit South Africa to participate in cricket matches that paid well. The tours went ahead despite the ban on South Africa by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1970. What followed a few years later were rebel tours to South Africa by cricketers from different countries. Some of these matches included players from the West Indies too. For players, it meant some extra money, while for South African cricket, it meant legitimacy.

While the Indian cricketers were rewriting history during their last tour to Australia, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah faced racial abuses. During the Indian Premier League (IPL), Darren Sammy was referred to as ‘kalu’ (Black) by some of his teammates. He figured out later that they were referring to the colour of his skin.

Back in 2008, the ICC match referee accused Harbhajan Singh of having called Andrew Symonds ‘monkey’, which earned him a three-match ban. After Sachin Tendulkar clarified on his behalf that Singh had not said that, the ICC called off the decision. English cricketers Jofra Archer and Moeen Ali among several others have faced it too.

Brands Take A Stand

As the Black Lives Matter protests spread globally in recent years, several brands have taken a stand on the issue. As several players, particularly those of colour, spoke out against the racial injustice, brands stood by them.

Sportswear company Nike took a clear stand to support people of colour after the murder of George Floyd in the US. French beverage Pernod Ricard was one of the first companies to stop advertising on Facebook after the ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ campaign. One of the most talked-about ads during the Super Bowl in 2018 was from AirBnB which was supporting inclusivity. The same year, Lyft announced a donation of $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union over four years.

For many brands, stars such as LeBron James and Michael Jordan, who endorse their products and help them connect to communities and consumers, have been on the wrong side of the racism divide.

The cricket of the past may not have had a global following. With the recent global push for the sport from the ICC and T20 helping it expand beyond the Commonwealth, the racial undercurrents have to be a thing of the past. Performance must trump everything else.