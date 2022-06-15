Quantitative Tightening: Going into uncharted waters

It was March 2020. As a once in a century pandemic raged around the world, governments scrambled to evoke unprecedented lockdown measures, giving a massive shock to the global economy, employment and markets . Central banks, with memories of the Global Financial Crisis still fresh after 12 years, slashed funding rates and injected unprecedented amounts of liquidity into their financial systems. This massive fiscal and monetary stimulus helped in a sharp, though uneven, recovery in both markets and economies. An...