Quant funds support market rally by ramping up bets on US stocks

Eric Platt in New York Investors that rely on statistical trading models are quickly unwinding bearish positions Quant funds are increasing their bets on US stocks, helping fuel a sharp rally that has added $7tn in value to markets since June even as economic data point to a slowdown in the world’s largest economy. In many cases, the funds — which look for trends in the market and then attempt to ride the momentum — have quickly unwound positions taken in late...