Putin’s visit shows India-Russia ties are truly special

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit has brought back the issue of ‘strategic balance’ in the Indian foreign policy narrative. Not many analysts doubt the independent nature of India’s foreign policy. Still, there has been an impression that in the changing geopolitical dynamics, New Delhi and Moscow were somewhat drifting apart.

President Putin’s Delhi visit has ended all those speculations. Apart from concrete outcomes, the visit has once again shown that India-Russia relations are truly special.

The 21st bilateral summit also coincided with the meeting of newly created 2+2 Dialogue of Russian and Indian Foreign and Defence Ministers as well as the Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation. These meetings provided a good opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments as well as the bilateral strategic partnership signed two decades ago.

During this period, global geopolitics has changed significantly. But as the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar asserted at Moscow’s Valdai discussion club in 2019, India-Russia relations have remained “a stable factor in international relations”. In the last ten years, particularly after the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, Russia’s ties with Europe and the United States have deteriorated. This has also resulted in growing bonhomie between Russia and China.

Similarly, India-US relations have become closer. India-China tensions are high. The Indo Pacific narrative and Quad have become an important part of Indian foreign policy. Russian policy makers have been openly critical of some of these developments as they feel that it is not just to check China’s rise but also put pressure on Moscow.

All these developments might have impacted bilateral ties. Still, India has been sincerely participating in the SCO, BRICS and the RIC format meetings.

Despite India’s increasing closeness to the West, a strong Russia and stronger India-Russia ties are important for India’s vision of a multipolar world and for its own balanced foreign policy approach. It is also crucial for India to assert its strategic autonomy, defence modernisation and ambition to become an important producer of defence equipment.

The government to government linkages are quite strong. In the last 20 summits, about 230 agreements of different kinds were signed between the two countries. This summit has added 28 more MOUs/agreements. This time, however, there are also many MOUs beyond the government sector.

Almost every summit has coincided with some announcement of major arms purchases. This summit was not an exception as India agreed to buy over six lakh AK 203 rifles. Due to diversification, there has been some decline in the last few years. Still, Russia is India’s biggest arms supplier. For 2021-31, a new Military-Technical programme has also been agreed. Some of these purchases particularly, S-400 missiles are under threat from the United States because of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which India hopes it will be able to work through with the Americans. The supply of parts of S-400 missiles has already begun.

One of the major challenges has been how to sustain this relationship in the absence of dynamic commercial ties. Bilateral trade is stuck around $10 billion for many years. The problem areas are well-known — these include lack of information, visa problems and logistic issues etc. In recent years, attempts have been made to address some of these issues.

There has been renewed focus on the International North South Trade Corridor (INSTC). Now, the Chabahar port has been added within the INSTC framework. A feasibility study on Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor is also at the advanced stage. There was also a mention of the need for creating linkages between India and the Eurasian Economic Union. A new trade target of $30 billion by 2025 was also mentioned. These narratives are good for the summit outcomes. The experience of the last many years shows that progress on most of these fronts has been slow for various reasons.

Apart from strategic convergence on some of the global and regional issues, the main pillars are still defence ties, hydrocarbons and nuclear. Russia has a clear comparative advantage in these areas and played an important role in our ties in the past 20 years. But in the next decade, when defence diversification and energy transition is going to happen, we need to find new areas of cooperation. For many years, India has talked about Information Technology, pharma sector, diamonds, textiles and the like. Still, it has not been able to make them core areas of interaction.

In the changing global geopolitics, India-Russia ties have the potential to stabilise increasing geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region as well as in Eurasia. Although India is working closely with the US and other western partners in the Indo-Pacific, its interests are clearly aligned with Russia in the Eurasian region, including now in Afghanistan. Although defence and energy will continue to bind us together, much more needs to be done in trade and connectivity sector. Once private sectors of both the economies are also linked with each other, India and Russia can truly complement each other’s modernisation.

Gulshan Sachdeva is Chairperson, Centre for European Studies & Coordinator, Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence, Jawaharlal Nehru University.