Prospects for rural FMCG demand revival don’t look bright, yet 

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

While a good monsoon forecast and higher MSPs are good signs, they may not be sufficient to pull rural demand out of a hole

Hopes are rising that the rural situation may stage a turnaround in FY23.
Between the twin engines of urban and rural markets that power FMCG sales, it’s the rural one that’s been giving more trouble. Investors long accustomed to it growing at multiples over urban growth are seeing it underperform. In the March quarter, for instance, rural markets saw volume growth decline by 5.3 percent or 1.7 times the decline seen in urban markets. But hopes are rising that the rural situation may stage a turnaround in FY23. The IMD has upgraded its Southwest...

