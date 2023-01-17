The age of pro-cyclical de-leveraging

Highlights Leveraged trading constitutes the lion’s share of trading Hedge fund leverage is very high With interest rates remaining higher for longer, de-leveraging will occur in the market, pushing down prices Procyclicality setting in after a runaway bull market leads to sizable deleveraging of long positions Buy-and-hold investors are unlikely to see the heady returns enjoyed in 2020 and 2021 I have been writing about the rising cost of funds often, pointing out that interest rates are going to be higher for longer and that trading in the...