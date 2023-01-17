HomeNewsOpinion

The age of pro-cyclical de-leveraging

Vijay Bhambwani   •

With easy money a thing of the past, it is very likely that the markets will see de-leveraging

The de-leveraging will mean unwinding funded positions, prices will come down. (File photo)
Highlights  Leveraged trading constitutes the lion’s share of trading  Hedge fund leverage is very high  With interest rates remaining higher for longer, de-leveraging will occur in the market, pushing down prices  Procyclicality setting in after a runaway bull market leads to sizable deleveraging of long positions  Buy-and-hold investors are unlikely to see the heady returns enjoyed in 2020 and 2021  I have been writing about the rising cost of funds often, pointing out that interest rates are going to be higher for longer and that trading in the...

