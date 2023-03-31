 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Private sector protests exemplify fears of Rajasthan’s Right to Health legislation setting off a nationwide ripple effect

Oommen C. Kurian
Mar 31, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

Rajasthan’s Right to Health law mandating private hospitals to provide free emergency care has irked private medical practitioners who doubt government’s commitment to reimburse costs. But for citizens dreading medical expenses bankrupting them, the state covering for emergencies is a welcome safety net

The ability to afford healthcare should not be a barrier preventing individuals from accessing necessary medical care. (Representative image)

The Right to Health legislation passed by the Rajasthan assembly has sparked public interest and stirred protests among private medical practitioners. Rajasthan is the first state in India to make such a law. The government of Rajasthan worked with researchers and activists to draft the Bill, which went through many rounds of revisions.

Resistance To Change

As soon as the Bill got passed, professional organisations have started vehement protests, terming it as a draconian law and crippling medical services across the state. Surprisingly, at the same time, civil society representatives seem to think that the law is a watered down version of what they had originally proposed.

The private hospitals and the government of Rajasthan have a history of disagreements. Rajasthan’s recent efforts towards “Health For All” through its flagship health insurance scheme have seen instances where the private sector hospitals denied services to patients despite being part of the insurance scheme, which admittedly led the government to consider a right to health law.