Private investment in scientific warehousing capacities can aid the growth of the food processing sector

V Shunmugam
Mar 30, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

From a policy perspective, we need to move on from strategic storage to even out supplies for the healthy development of the food processing sector. For the fast-growing food processing sector, warehousing helps even out seasonal commodity flows and hence their raw material costs

One of the significant advantages of private warehousing is that it allows for a more flexible approach. (Representative image)

In her Budget 2023 speech, the finance minister had proposed the creation of massive decentralised warehousing capacity ‘to enable farmers to store their produce and realise remunerative prices through sale at appropriate times’. Though the details are not yet out, here’s an attempt to provide direction to the policy focus.

The need for augmenting the national warehousing capacity lies in the rapid growth of the Indian food processing sector, which is growing at an average rate of 8.4 percent and is expected to touch $535 billion by FY2026. The food processing sector is rather raw material cost-intensive and hence vulnerable to price swings. Procurement and storage during peak supplies is the predominant strategy. However, that locks in considerable working capital in raw materials. A robust warehousing sector with seamless connectivity with the financial sector would make their financials healthy and spur growth. It will also help the country attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) into the food processing sector.

Need Scientific Warehousing Capacities

Connecting warehousing with the world of finance necessitates the availability of scientific warehousing capacities and a well-managed ecosystem of collateral management services providers. While there are no such norms to check if warehousing practices are scientific, the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA)-accredited warehouses will be scientifically managed, given the compliance norms for everything from the structure of a facility to handling.