Private equity firms offer sweeteners to lure reluctant investors

Aug 7, 2023

Will Louch and Josephine Cumbo in London Private equity firms are increasingly offering sweeteners such as fee discounts to secure backing from deep-pocketed investors, in a sign that the industry is facing its toughest-ever fundraising environment. Blue-chip firms including CVC Capital Partners, Ardian, TPG and Cinven have all in recent months offered investors either a discount on management fees or other incentives such as larger amounts of so-called co-investment, which enables investors to get a bigger slice of individual deals without...