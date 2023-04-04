 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Private airports will see robust revenue growth this fiscal

Manish Gupta
Apr 04, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Factoring in cost escalations, the cash flow of private airports is expected to rise ~20 percent above the fiscal 2020 level in fiscal 2024

With the pandemic impact behind us, airport operators are seeing their debt-service cushion recovering towards the pre-pandemic long-term average. (Representative image)

The ongoing recovery in air traffic is expected to continue through the new fiscal. Passenger traffic volume, which had nosedived due to multiple waves of infection and restrictions on the movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic in fiscal 2021, recovered partially (at 55 percent of fiscal 2020 traffic) the following fiscal.

The recovery continued in fiscal 2023 and stood at 87 percent of the fiscal 2020 level as of February. For the full fiscal, traffic is expected to print at 325 million, up a whopping 70 percent on-year.

While this may still be a tad lower than the pre-pandemic level, the improvement is expected to continue. Indeed, a strong growth trajectory is likely on the back of a pick-up in international travel — where recovery has so far lagged the trajectory of domestic footfalls — and business travel rebounding strongly with employees returning to office and corporates returning to business-as-usual mode.

In fiscal 2024, passenger volume will log a healthy growth of ~17 percent on-year to over 380 million.