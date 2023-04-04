Private airports will see robust revenue growth this fiscal

The ongoing recovery in air traffic is expected to continue through the new fiscal. Passenger traffic volume, which had nosedived due to multiple waves of infection and restrictions on the movement of people amid the COVID-19 pandemic in fiscal 2021, recovered partially (at 55 percent of fiscal 2020 traffic) the following fiscal.

The recovery continued in fiscal 2023 and stood at 87 percent of the fiscal 2020 level as of February. For the full fiscal, traffic is expected to print at 325 million, up a whopping 70 percent on-year.

While this may still be a tad lower than the pre-pandemic level, the improvement is expected to continue. Indeed, a strong growth trajectory is likely on the back of a pick-up in international travel — where recovery has so far lagged the trajectory of domestic footfalls — and business travel rebounding strongly with employees returning to office and corporates returning to business-as-usual mode.

In fiscal 2024, passenger volume will log a healthy growth of ~17 percent on-year to over 380 million.

This will be driven by the growing penetration of air travel beyond metro cities on the tailwind from government schemes such as the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) and Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), the inherent benefit of timesaving in passenger air travel for distances over 500 km, and the focus on infrastructure development. Increased availability of aircraft and slots at airports will aid passenger growth, too. These issues had held back volumes to an extent in fiscal 2023. Aircraft of select airlines had been grounded for some time during the year, for safety and inspection purposes, and have now come back into operation. Ongoing capacity expansions at leading airports will bring in new slots by providing infrastructure such as runways and additional terminal buildings. In lockstep with traffic, the trajectory of aeronautical revenues (comprising charges from passengers and aircraft flying in and out of the airport and airlines parking at the airport among others) will also see a sharp growth. Buoyed further by the rise in aeronautical tariffs post capacity expansions at these airports, aeronautical revenue is expected to rise over 25 percent in fiscal 2024 from the levels seen in fiscal 2020, according to a CRISIL Ratings study based on the top four airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad — that accounted for nearly 80 percent of air passenger traffic managed by private airports in India in fiscal 2022. Non-aeronautical revenues to rise On its part, non-aeronautical revenue — comprising activities such as duty-free, retail outlets, advertising, parking, and commercial property development that make up ~50 percent of the airport's overall revenue mix — is anticipated to see a higher growth of around 28 percent. The expectation is driven by an increase in international passengers, who have a higher per-passenger contribution to non-aeronautical revenue owing to their higher time and spending propensity in airport precincts. Enhanced terminal capacities also support the projections by providing additional monetisation opportunities such as retail, advertising space and lounge space. Factoring in cost escalations, the cash flow of private airports is expected to rise ~20 percent above the fiscal 2020 level in fiscal 2024. This will help preserve the debt servicing cushion against rising debt servicing requirements, stemming from significant capacity expansion and the expiry of the moratorium on capex-related debt. Though the pandemic had exacerbated the pressure on the cash flows of private airport operators, their credit profiles were supported by the long concession life and strong market position, leading to the expectation of recovery in debt protection metrics over the long run. Now, with the pandemic impact behind us, airport operators are seeing their debt-service cushion recovering towards the pre-pandemic long-term average of around 1.4 times. That said, factors such as rising air turbine fuel prices, macroeconomic uncertainties, and geopolitical developments will bear watching in the road ahead. Manish Gupta is Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.

