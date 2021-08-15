Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech reflects the pulse of a nation raring to go

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2021. REUTERS

Delivering his eighth Independence Day Speech from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encapsulated the pulse of a nation that is raring to go. This year’s speech was predominantly forward-looking — and not just the immediate future, but for the long term as well.

Modi is a good orator, and this has made his Independence Day speeches bookmarked ones. Today’s address is close to his 2019 speech. In his 2019 speech, Modi showed that he was a man in a hurry, one who was for “high jumps” and wanted the nation to run with him. On Sunday, Modi seemed more optimistically excited about India’s future; having laid the groundwork by passing fundamental reforms across sectors over the past seven years, the government is now focused on building on that strong foundation.

A key part of his speech was his reference to ‘Amrut Kaal’ where he stressed that the next 25 years (by when India will celebrate 100 years of Independence) will have to see holistic development where none is left behind. For this, Modi added a new dimension to the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabha Viswas’ — Sabka Prayas (Everyone’s Effort). Prosperity, he said, can only be achieved if we ensure that every Indian in every part of the country is included. Towards this one of the announcements made was 75 new Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks to improve connectivity.

Like an astute CEO who focuses on weak parts in an organogram, Modi’s stress on the rural economy could not be missed. Speaking on the subject he said that we should aim for “saturation” where everyone gets electricity, food, sanitation facilities, and made special mention of the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ scheme which till now has provided piped water connection to 45 million houses.

Special mention of the small farmers, on self-help groups, on the need to on-board the rural economy to Digital India, and on the need for warehouses at a block level, shows that the government has not just got a macro plan for the economy, but has gone to finer details. The removal of more than 1,500 archaic laws that eliminates compliance burden, mentioned by Modi in his speech, reiterates this fact.

Modi’s focus on the need to strengthen education in the mother tongue was noteworthy. If there is one allegation that resurfaces about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh parivar affiliates it is the importance they give to Hindi over other regional languages. Modi spoke about the need for education in regional languages while mentioning the New Education Policy.

If there is one line that can capture the essence of the speech it is, “Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, anmol hai” (Now is the right time). Through this Modi expressed the opportunities and challenges before India, and the potential in the ‘youth and women’ to make the most of it. This can be seen as Modi telling the nation ‘carpe diem’.

In the initial part of his speech Modi looked back at what his government achieved over the years, he praised athletes who performed at the Tokyo Olympics, and acknowledged the crisis COVID-19 has put before all of us. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2021 Independence Day speech is one which looks into the future with hope in the eyes, and fire in the belly.