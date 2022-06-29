Pride Or Prejudice | Sporting bodies must do away with myopic gender inclusion policies

Society has taken small, yet significant, steps towards setting up gender inclusive norms across various walks of life. It has taken years to get the ball rolling, with positive changes towards the LGBTQ+ community even reflecting in certain policies. That said, large sections of society are obdurate — sports is a prime example.

On June 19, the international governing body for swimming, FINA, came out with its gender policy, effectively barring transgender women athletes from taking part in its competitions. The rule states that any athlete who has transitioned from male to female after the age of 12 years will not be allowed to compete in a women’s competition. It’s a cruel irony that FINA’s policy came out in June, which is celebrated as Pride Month commemorating the struggle for rights, and the ongoing justice for the LGBTQ+ community.

While the new policy is claimed to be based on ‘science’, and is meant to offer fairness in competition to women, its soundness needs to be questioned. However, before questioning its scientific temper and ethical basis, let us address the larger point lost in this ‘fairness vs rights’ tussle.

Already, the International Rugby League has followed suit while athletics and football bodies are expected to, their norms roughly based on FINA’s approach. The decision is bound to create a ripple effect that will cut not just across elite sport, but also have far-reaching consequences, beyond sports. It will pull back transgender inclusion efforts undergoing across the world, especially in the Global South where marginalisation of the trans community is so deeply rooted that often their existence itself is ignored.

What the sporting administrators and governing bodies don’t realise is that their rules, once implemented, will not just end an elite athlete’s chance to compete. It will also wash out the years of effort at various levels in society to enable transgender individuals a decent shot at education, career, or whatever enterprise they want to pursue. It dents their chances at life itself. While the sporting debate rages on in the Global North, it is the straggling South which will face the sociological brunt of it.

There are many societies in the world, including in India, where transgender individuals are treated as lesser citizens. The playing field is a far off dream for a transgender person here, with the Indian sporting ecosystem a hostile place for them to venture.

This is where sport, with its tremendous potential to facilitate social change and acceptability, can bring about change. However, with rules such as what FINA has passed, the doors are shutting. This rule will be cited to stop a transgender youth from competing in sports at the school, university, or local level in the future. The impact of that rejection on the young athlete and the larger dream and hope they represent, will be devastating. In an already stigmatised existence, such rejections will only destroy whatever hope for life and acceptance that was left in them; and on many others looking up to them.

The approach of the global sporting bodies in this matter is myopic to say the least. Their attempt is to validate the stance through science, citing objectivity. But the premise falls flat under the barest of scrutiny.

For instance, the cut-off age of 12 years is not based on any peer-reviewed studies on athletes, or in this case swimmers. Targeted peer-reviewed studies are important here since it is a proven fact that an athlete’s body behaves and develops differently to a normal individual. So, the notion that post-puberty the higher testosterone levels a male body produces aid in enhancing physical attributes — including musculature — giving them an advantage while competing as a woman, is questionable. This, despite the athlete in question adhering to stipulated hormonal therapy to suppress testosterone production. There is no black and white science available on this matter. The subjectivity of going by just testosterone levels to determine sex has been questioned by many experts, but the sporting bodies are still stuck with what widely is considered a one-dimensional approach.

With these policies, FINA — and other big sporting bodies — seems unwilling to do anything that ensures their reach goes out of stadiums and touches lives and society in a constructive manner. They are showing reluctance to become engines of change. It is time the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the sporting bodies looked at the larger picture, beyond the rules of the game, while formulating their policies, setting up precedents that would change not just sporting history, but have a positive and inclusive impact on people around the world.